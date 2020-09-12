Menu
Former NSW Liberal premier John Fahey has died, with Gladys Berejiklian leading the tributes.
Former NSW premier John Fahey dies

by Melissa Iaria
12th Sep 2020 10:19 AM

Former NSW Liberal premier John Fahey has died.

Mr Fahey served as premier from 1992 to 1995 and dedicated almost two decades of his life in service to NSW and Australia.

Current NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian led the tributes to him on Saturday morning, acknowledging the key role he played in the successful bid for Sydney to host the Olympic Games in 2000.

"Many of us would remember the celebrations that immediately swept the nation after Sydney was announced as the winner - and the image of Mr Fahey jumping for joy at the news," Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

"Personally, I am grateful for John's support and encouragement. He has always been a wonderful role model to generations of Liberals. His contribution to the state and nation will leave a lasting legacy.

"History will also remember him as a brave man, for his quick-thinking and selfless action to protect Prince Charles from an attack on Australia Day in 1994."

John Fahey played a key role in Sydney securing the 2000 Olympic Games. Picture: Damian Shaw
John Fahey played a key role in Sydney securing the 2000 Olympic Games. Picture: Damian Shaw

 

Mr Fahey was elected as state member for Camden in 1984. Twelve years later, he switched to federal politics and was elected to the seat of Macarthur, where he served as finance minister in the Howard Government.

He helped drive major reforms for NSW, both as premier and as a senior member of the Greiner Government, including the introduction of the Disability Services Act, the NSW Senior's Card and the first NSW Minister for the Status of Women.

As Minister for Industrial Relations, he also led a major overhaul of NSW's Industrial Relations system.

After migrating to Picton from New Zealand as a boy, Mr Fahey was raised with strong Catholic values, which remained with him his whole life.

He dedicated 17 years of his life to politics before retiring in 2001.

He is survived by wife Colleen, his children and grandchildren.

The family has been offered a state memorial service.

