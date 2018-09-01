$40k-a-month porn star finds God

Evangelical preacher Brittni De La Mora, formerly one of the world’s most successful porn stars, poses with a flyer for the XXX Church, an organisation that supports people struggling with porn addiction. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Evangelical preacher Brittni De La Mora, formerly one of the world’s most successful porn stars, poses with a flyer for the XXX Church, an organisation that supports people struggling with porn addiction. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

A FORMER porn star who earned more than $40,000 a month has found her new calling as an evangelical preacher.

Brittni De La Mora quit the porn industry in 2012 after filming "hundreds" of scenes under the stage name Jenna Presley.

After battling drug addiction and suicidal thoughts, she found God - simultaneously falling in love with her pastor, Richard De La Mora.

The pair, both 31, married in 2016 and now preach together at the Cornerstone Church in San Diego.

"I used to be named one of the world's hottest porn stars," she told Barcroft Media. "I tried to quit the porn industry without the help of God, and the reality is I couldn't do it because God and porn don't mix."

Ms De La Mora said she made "probably upwards of 275 to 375 movies, I don't know, hundreds of movies".

"I was making about $US30,000 ($A41,000) a month, I had a brand new Mercedes and every new Louis Vuitton purse and Christian Louboutin heels, like I really played the part," she said.

"I was earning a lot of money and I was struggling to pay my rent because I had a really, really bad drug addiction. I would spend thousands and thousands of dollars on drugs a week."

Ms De La Mora said she had her first brush with the sex industry at just 16 on a trip to Mexico with friends, where she got drunk at a strip club.

"I had blond hair and braces and they just put me on the stage that night," she said.

Ms De La Mora battled drug addiction. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

She made ‘upwards of 375 movies’. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Jenna Presley and Shylove at the 2006 AVN Expo. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

She had her first brush with the sex industry at 16. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

She quit porn and started going to church. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

She helps her friend Raven Bay with spiritual guidance. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

She married pastor Richard De La Mora in 2016. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

He is ‘beyond proud’ of her transformation. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

She’s now a popular public speaker. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

‘Here was a woman who was once lost and now she is found.’ Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

She now leads the church’s young adult ministry. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

She began stripping to pay her way through university but dropped out after being recruited by two porn producers. She started using drugs after being told by a director she was too fat and needed to lose weight.

"I started off with cocaine but then eventually I was battling heroin," she said. "I was also battling with severe suicidal thoughts."

Fearing she might take her own life, Ms De La Mora reached out to her grandmother, who moved her from Los Angeles to live with her in San Diego. It was her grandmother who convinced her to start going to church.

"I started going to church and I went to go film a porn scene in Las Vegas," she said.

"I brought my Bible and on the aeroplane. I open up Revelation 2:20 and it says 'I have this against you, you tolerate that woman named Jezebel and she leads my people into sexual immorality … I've given her time to repent and if she doesn't repent we'll cast her children and her into a sick bed.'

"I was just like oh my goodness, oh my God, I'm so sorry. So I ended up going to set that day and I quit the porn industry, I filmed my very last scene that day and I was just done."

Ms De La Mora said over the next year she "started to fall in love with the preacher".

"I'm now a real estate agent and I make just as much as I did in the porn industry in a month in real estate and I don't have to take my clothes off, so I mean I think I'm much happier now," she said.

The couple lead the young adult ministry at their church while Ms De La Mora attends porn conventions to speak with performers.

"When I go to the porn conventions we set up a huge booth that says 'Jesus Loves Porn Stars'. I get a really good reaction," she said.

"I absolutely hate when religious people demonise porn stars. That is not okay. When I was in the porn industry I actually used to get people that would have signs up that would say, 'You are going to hell', and to be honest, that does not work."

Mr De La Mora said there was "never a time I wanted to call off the relationship".

"I believe when you love somebody, you should love everything about them," he said. "I'm beyond proud of my wife's transformation. It just moves my heart because here was a woman who was once lost and now she is found."

At the start of the year, the porn industry found itself in crisis after five young women died in the space of 12 weeks.

Olivia Lua, 23, was found dead in a California rehab facility in January, just weeks after 20-year-old Olivia Nova died from an urinary infection in her Las Vegas apartment.

Canadian porn star August Ames, 23, took her own life in December after copping online abuse for refusing to shoot a sex scene with a bisexual actor.

Yuri Love, 31, died of an apparent overdose in her California apartment the same month, and in November 35-year-old Canadian porn star Shyla Stylez was found unresponsive in her bed at her mother's home.

"If you get into this business really young, and you are already predisposed to your own personal issues of depression or whatever else, working in porn may intensify your issues," adult actor Raven Hart told Hollywood Life at the time.

"As someone who is already predisposed to a drug problem or depression, or another mental health issue, working in porn will only makes things worse or more difficult. Your issues will be intensified."

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.