Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bushfires
Bushfires
News

Former QFES commissioner to address bushfire forum

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Lee Johnson hopes this evening's bushfire forum will raise people's awareness of the changing bushfire seasons.

Mr Johnson is one of several speakers taking part at the Toowoomba Escarpment Bushfire Forum at Toowoomba TAFE tonight. 

He said that with the changing climate, Australia was experiencing more periods of higher bushfire intensity - and people needed to be prepared. 

"Bushfire hasn't been traditionally Queensland's number one natural hazard. That's starting very much to change," he said. 

Mr Johnson was a Commissioner with QFES for 13 years and is a member of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group. 

The forum will also hear from USQ Senior Lecturer Dr Barbara Ryan, town planner Adam Cowell, and QFES safety staff. 

The forum will take place at the A Block lecture theatre at Toowoomba TAFE from 6-8pm. 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire escarpment mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        premium_icon Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        Business Mine leaders will advise when it is safe to return to work.

        All roads closed to a Central Queensland mine

        All roads closed to a Central Queensland mine

        News The team has advised staff not to travel to site.

        Woman sells drugs to keep up with rent

        premium_icon Woman sells drugs to keep up with rent

        News Woman appears in Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 11.

        Police search for the owners of electrical cable

        Police search for the owners of electrical cable

        News They have called on the public to help return the cable to its home.