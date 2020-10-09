Former tennis star serves up new Coast housing estate

FPMC Property No. 3 Pty Ltd’s director Mark Kratzmann has applied to create an additional 25 housing lots on a property at 50 Burnside Rd in Perwillowen. It adjoins another 36-lot residential subdivision on Perwillowen Rd. Picture: Erle Levey

An ex-tennis star and prominent lawyer are looking to populate a countryside property with their neighbouring residential subdivisions that residents say would "box" them in.

Mark Kratzmann and Peter and Melissa Boyce have plans to construct separate 25-lot and 36-lot subdivisions at Perwillowen, southwest of Nambour.

A company directed by Mr Kratzmann recently applied to create their additional housing lots on 5.13ha of land.

His company bought the Burnside Rd block from a family in December last year for $965,000.

It was once a lifestyle rural area and is now zoned for residential use.

The lot sizes are proposed to range from 600sq m with 14 upward of 1000sq m.

In documents submitted to Sunshine Coast Council, Mr Kratzmann's town planners said the proposed development would not compromise the low-density residential character of the area or impact the adjoining properties.

An overview of the proposed land subdivision at 50 Burnside Rd, Perwillowen. Picture: Supplied

Robert Kerr, the previous owner of the "peaceful and green" land parcel said he felt for neighbouring residents whose lifestyles would be impacted as more houses were built in their rural neighbourhood.

"You're close to civilisation and still able to be in the wilderness and have privacy," he said.

Mr Kerr said when he lived at the property there was an abundance of wildlife that called their land home including turtles, foxes and ducklings.

He had bought the property for his family to hobby farm, but since selling it has followed development in the area - including Mr and Mrs Boyce's 36-lot subdivision to the south.

"When I spoke to other neighbours, no one was really interested in seeing it proceed because of how lovely the environment was there," Mr Kerr said.

The developments would be integrated through proposed new roads.

A satellite image of the sites of both developments at 50 Burnside Rd and 216 – 218 Perwillowen Rd, Perwillowen.

"Now that we've left, I'm definitely sympathetic to the residents that don't want to see it proceed," Mr Kerr said.

"It's pretty hard to fight progress on some fronts, but it will be sad to see that countryside turn into urban sprawl."

Mr Boyce's Perwillowen Rd development also recently sought to establish seven dual occupancy lots within the approved plans.

Its planning report stated there was a "demonstrated need" for a diverse range of houses for affordable living opportunities.

Each parcel poised for dual occupancy is stipulated to have an area of 800sq m or greater.

Other blocks will be upward of 600sq m.

An overview of the 36-lot development that has recently applied to establish seven dual occupancy lots within the development.

Public submissions for the original Perwillowen Rd subdivision in 2018 revealed residents didn't want any more developments of the like.

They wrote they would feel "boxed in" with hundreds of extra people in an area that they purposefully found to escape suburban sprawl.

Mr Kratzmann and Mr Boyce have been contacted for comment.

The developments are part of a broader 250 lot emerging community master plan prepared by Sunshine Coast Council that provides detailed plans for developers to follow when designing.

It aims to help protect the natural values including the Coes Creek corridor and connects the estate to adjoining residential areas and facilities.