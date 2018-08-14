Menu
Former WWE wrestler Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63. Picture: Instagram
Sport

WWE star dies at age 63

by Fox News
14th Aug 2018 5:30 AM

FORMER WWE star Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died at 63, the WWE network has confirmed.

Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret "Hit Man" Hart, Neidhart died after suffering a medical emergency following a fall in his Florida home, according to TMZ.

Former wrestler, and one half of the Killer Bees tag team, B Brian Blair also shared the news on Twitter.

"So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!" he wrote.

Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after training with the legendary Stu Hart in Canada. He began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

He earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest.

The Florida native has three children, including former women's champion Natalya Neidhart. The two have appeared together in a few episodes of Total Divas on television network E!

Reaction poured in on Twitter as Neidhart's death was being announced.

 

 

Neidhart never won the world heavyweight championship with WWE, but was a two-time tag-team champion.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was republished with permission.

    Local Partners