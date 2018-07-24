Fortnite down as major upgrade affects gamers across world

Fortnite has attracted more than 40 million players each month.

Fortnite has attracted more than 40 million players each month.

A MAJOR outage has hit popular online game Fortnite, affecting millions of players around the world.

Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, warned that the game would be down in order to install the latest v5.10 update.

The popular game has amassed more than 45 million players around the world since launching in 2017, however its popularity has attracted cyber criminals seeking to profit from the sensation.

The patch notes on the website bring some new updates to the game including:

Playground LTM (Battle Royale)

Playground mode is back on Wednesday, July 25! New team select options let you and your squad set up team battles for practice and training.

Compact SMG (Battle Royale)

Unwrap the newest weapon in Battle Royale. Engage in close quarters combat with the high capacity, fast firing Compact SMG.

Canny Valley (Save the World)

Adventure into the desert of Canny Valley and explore Thunder Route 99... Immerse yourself in the story, uncover its secrets, and explore the new Arid Biome with your friends.

>>>READ MORE: Dark web crooks targeting our kids

>>>READ MORE: Secret code hidden in Fortnite game

Save the World Celebration

Celebrate #Fortnite1st with cake, loot, and a special in-game questline. Complete the questline to unlock Birthday Brigade Ramirez. While you're partying, find and eat birthday cakes to earn event tickets which can be spent on the limited time Birthday Llama.

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS

New default keybindings for new players.

All keyboard layouts will continue to default to the QWERTY bindings for new players or those who reset their back to default.

Changed countdown timers to display more useful information

Shows hours left instead of days when under 72 hours.

Shows hours:minutes: seconds left when below 13 hours.

Changed the background of the loading screen bullet points area to be partially translucent.

Removed the "static noise" when switching tabs.

The "Restore" button has been removed from the settings screen. Also, the "Reset Defaults" button has been renamed to "Reset".

Leaving the settings screen before applying changes will give the option to apply changes and exit or discard changes and exit.

Double clicks now register as two clicks on a button, allowing for faster navigation through Next/Previous type buttons

It also includes some bug fixes.

This story originally appeared on The Sun.