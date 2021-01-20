Menu
Forty-minute delays after two-truck motorway crash

by Danielle O’Neal
20th Jan 2021 8:01 AM
Westbound motorists are facing huge delays after two trucks reportedly crashed on the Logan Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the nose-to-trail crash in the westbound lanes of the Logan Motorway at Heathwood at 6.15am.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on standby while the trucks were moved off the motorway.

One person was taken to Logan hospital in a stable condition.

As of 7.10am there were 40-minute delays westbound to Forest Lake, with traffic very slow moving back to Berrinba.

Meanwhile, congestion on the Pacific Motorway northbound is slow-moving between Underwood and Shailer Park, leading to 24-minute delays.

Earlier, a man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with significant arm and leg injuries following a car and motorbike collision in Acacia Ridge.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to reports of a vehicle and motorcycle crash on Elizabeth Street and Beaudesert Road at 3.25am.

A second patient sustained minor injuries and declined transport to hospital.

Originally published as Forty-minute delays after two-truck motorway crash

