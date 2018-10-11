Forum highlights mega mine impacts on landowners

The Your Property. Your Rights. Your Future. Forum will be held in Clermont this weekend.

PROPERTY owners in the Central Highlands will hear first hand the potential impacts of mega mines in the region.

The Your Property. Your Rights. Your Future. Forum will be held in Clermont this weekend, allowing locals to discuss the effects of the nine proposed mega mines in the region.

Farmers for Climate Action Queensland co-ordinator Michael Kane encouraged Galilee Basin locals to attend the meeting.

"It is critical that local landowners understand the potential impacts, as well as their rights and their obligations when mining companies come knocking,” Mr Kane said.

"The mining companies and many politicians have downplayed the impacts of the proposed mines in the Galilee. Farmers for Climate Action think that it is only fair that communities have the opportunity to hear both sides of the story.

"There is far too much misinformation out there right now on this issue. This is your chance to find out how access agreements actually work, and how land and water resources will be managed if the mines go ahead. Importantly, we'll also be talking about the future resilience of existing industries.”

The meeting is primarily for farmers, graziers and rural communities, although all locals are invited.

Question a panel of experts including Tom Crothers' who has more than 35 years of experience in natural resource management, Warwick Giblin who has spent decades in rural land use planning and environmental assessments and Jericho grazier Bruce Currie, who has had extensive experience dealing with extractive industry impacts on his property.

Farmers for Climate Action is hosting a free lunch at Clermont Civic Centre from 1pm Saturday, followed by the community meeting from 2-4pm.