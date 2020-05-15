Fossicking freedom: Central Highlands tourist drawcard returns

FREEDOM: The new rules permit greater tourist activity in the Central Highlands.

ALL fossicking areas in Queensland will open on Saturday morning, letting gem hunters continue to search for their fortune.

Central Highlands Development Corporation tourism development coordinator Paul Thompson wrote yesterday that the greater freedom would help small businesses, such as fossicking parks, that have suffered because of decreased consumer spending during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is now a game changer for local businesses who have been ticking along during these challenging and tough times," he said.

"What better way to show your support for our great local businesses than to get out and spend some money with them."

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the new rules were in line with the state's plan to gradually ease restrictions.

"This is another step toward the gradual reopening of our popular public spaces across the state as we make a safe COVID recovery," he said.

"However, I remind everyone it's important that we all stick to the rules so we all stay safe as we can.

"That means maintaining social distance, gatherings of up to 10 people, and only travel up to 150 kilometres or up to 500 kilometres for outback residents.

Barbecues, swimming areas, and playgrounds will also open this weekend at Sunwater dams, lakes, and weirs.