Fossil fuel companies run our country
Opinion

bmuir
by
5th Feb 2019 6:44 AM

Australia's major political parties are brought to you by the fossil fuel lobby.

Woodside, Santos, Chevron Australia, Alinta Energy, Origin Energy and the Minerals Council of Australia all contributed tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Liberal, Labor and National Party.

Adani, which infamously contributed to the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, funded the Liberal Party and One Nation.

Hence, it's not surprising that our government (regardless as to which major party is in power) is so reluctant to look to anything besides fossil fuel as a "viable" energy source.

Another thing to consider is whether governments actually run our country or if it is big, multinational corporations.

Either way, with our climate fast heating up, we're in big trouble.

