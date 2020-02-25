Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
News

Four critical as crash shuts Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
25th Feb 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is closed south of Mackay after a serious crash at Carmila.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4am where a truck and vehicle collided.

It is understood the vehicles involved were a B-double truck and a camper van, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said. 

A rescue helicopter has landed at the Ilbilbie Roadhouse where four critical patients are being assessed by paramedics.

A statement from RACQ CQ Rescue said it would transport one patient. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cut one person from the van just after 6am.

A QFES spokeswoman said that person was now free, but still in the vehicle.

Police say the road will remain closed for a number of hours and that motorists should expect delays.

The Forensic Crash Unit has attended. 

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway bruce highway closed bruce highway crash mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Education program creates job opportunities for young minds

        premium_icon Education program creates job opportunities for young minds

        News The partnership will ensure local students are ready for jobs of the future.

        Couple celebrate their special day

        premium_icon Couple celebrate their special day

        News They were thrilled to have their children by their sides on one of the most...

        Community needs the focus of government forum

        Community needs the focus of government forum

        News Ministers gather in Moranbah to develop ways to better support Central Queensland...

        Continued rain brings cooler weather

        Continued rain brings cooler weather

        News Storm damage clean up continues in Emerald while the region prepares for more wet...