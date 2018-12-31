Four in custody after police stop stolen car in Lockyer

Police say the driver lost control of the sedan and crashed into a tree. Picture: Stock image

POLICE have charged four males after they allegedly stole a vehicle from an Ipswich residence last night driving the car towards Toowoomba.

Police claim about 9pm one of the males entered a Silkstone house and stole car keys from the kitchen bench after which a 2005 Audi A4 hatchback was stolen from the carport at the front of the house.

At 9.20pm police spotted the stolen Audi travelling westbound on the Warrego Highway at speeds above 130km/hr.

Police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices at Plainland and the vehicle continued on the highway for approximately 24km before it stopped at Grantham.

Four males were taken into custody.

A 17-year-old Silkstone boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicenced driving and one count each of burglary, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife in a public place, stealing and evade police.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy both from Silkstone have been charged with one count each of burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 20-year-old Harristown man has been charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of tainted property.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.