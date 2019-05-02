Four genres at the Maraboon

ROCKING: Cousins and co-founders of the band Kyle Moon and Brandon Moon.

HIGHLY regarded international touring band, Fish Out Of Water, will bring their talents of four genres to the Maraboon Tavern, May 3 from 9pm.

Fish Out Of Water have been touring full time for over the past seven years and this will be their fifth tour of Australia.

Co-founder of the band Kyle Moon laid out what people could expect from their show in Emerald.

"We come in and we play a vast variety of styles and really what we're trying to do is almost create a new genre,” Mr Moon said.

"We play all original music; we don't want to regurgitate anything that's been done before.

"It's something you don't expect when you go to a pub or tavern, the majority are a lot of cover bands.”

Fish Out Of Water are famous for their creation of the RoPhunk RaeHop genre, pronounced 'row-funk-ray-hop'.

"When you see a band and hear five songs, by the fifth one you feel like they all sound the same,” Mr Moon said.

"We're trying to be like that mixed CD you make for someone.

"We want to sound better live than anything.”

Their latest album, Married to the Music, has had a lot of buzz around it, recently being submitted to the Grammy's for 'Best Album by a New Artist'.

"Married to the music is the title of the album because at the end of the day, we sacrifice quite a lot to do what we do,” Mr Moon said. "As far as relationships, being home sleeping on beds, we don't have any of these things we just go, go, go.

"We tour 365 days out of the year because we want to be the best. "

Fish Out Of Water are passionate about their live shows and have a commitment to giving it their all.

"Our live show is something we take a lot of pride in,” Mr Moon said.

"Whatever the crowd is, whether it's one or a thousand, your going to get 100 per cent of us.

"It's just a high-energy, fun live show,” Mr Moon said.

The concert will be a free event.