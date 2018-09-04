Four hurt in two-car crash with kangaroo
FOUR people were hurt when two cars collided with a kangaroo at Laidley Heights overnight.
Paramedics were called to Gatton Laidley Rd and Miles Rd just after 6.20pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Four people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.
What's that skip? We've had a couple of traffic incidents involving kangaroos on the hop overnight? Don't get hopping mad, drive with caution through rural areas and keep an eye out for #Skippy. pic.twitter.com/HteqCSqU2c— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 3, 2018