Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Four men charged over vicious Gympie street bashing

15th Dec 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have charged four men following an altercation in Gympie yesterday that left a man with a critical head injury.

A 24-year-old Gympie man was outside a venue on Mary Street when he allegedly became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men about 11.30pm.

The man was allegedly assaulted and knocked to the ground, then kicked in the head and left unconscious.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 from Araluen, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Two 21-year-old Gympie men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
attack charges crime gympie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        Community Find out who Emerald thinks is the cutest baby in town.

        Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        premium_icon Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        News It is the second time they have disrupted the office in the past week

        NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        News A list of everyone appearing at Blackwater’s Magistrate court.

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.