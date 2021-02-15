Four new aircraft has QLD RFDS flying high into the future

The Queensland Royal Flying Doctor Service's new King Air 360 aircraft takes off. The four new aircraft will provide new levels of patient comfort, performance and efficiency.

Central Queensland patients transported by the Queensland Royal Flying Doctor Service will experience new levels of comfort following the acquisition of four new Beechcraft King Air 360CHW turboprop aircraft.

The RFDS Queensland existing fleet of 20 King Air aircraft travelled more than 7.4 million kilometres, landing at 224 locations and amassing more than 21,500 flight hours in 2020.

The new B360 planes will land at the RFDS Rockhampton and Bundaberg bases, Gladstone airport and other smaller airstrips in the region for urgent medical transfers.

RFDS QLD head of flying operations Shane Lawrey said the updated turboprop aircraft featured technological advancements in the cockpit, as well as enhancements to patient comfort.

“The autothrottle automatically manages engine power from the takeoff roll, through the climb, cruise, descent, go-around and landing phases of flight,” he said.

“This enhancement reduces pilot workload and supports them to prevent over-speed or under-speed, over-temp and over-torque conditions.

The Queensland Royal Flying Doctor Service's new King Air 360 aircraft. The four new aircraft will provide new levels of patient comfort, performance and efficiency. Picture: KEVIN SWINICKI

“Another update in the cockpit is the new digital pressurisation controller, which automatically schedules cabin pressurisation during both climb and descent, reducing pilot workload and increasing overall patient comfort.”

RFDS QLD chief executive officer Meredith Staib said the current fleet included 16 Beechcraft King Air B200 Series and four King Air B350CHW.

“It is vital that the RFDS, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisations, remains future fit as we near 100 years of operation,” she said.

“Late last year we entered into a new 10-year inter-hospital transfer partnership with the Queensland Government, ensuring another decade of aeromedical care for the state.

“The Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft will form a key part of our 10-year aircraft replacement strategy, which will ultimately ensure we can continue to deliver world-class aeromedical retrievals and healthcare to regional, rural and remote Queenslanders.”

The manufacturer, Textron Aviation Inc. vice president, Special Missions Sales, Bob Gibbs said they were honoured the RFDS, in evaluating its choices for its fleet, continued to choose the Beechcraft King Air as the platform of choice for its crucial operations.

“The King Air is the world leader in twin-turboprop special missions because of the aircraft’s unmatched capabilities and reliability,” Mr Gibbs said.

“Continuing to be a trusted supplier for emergency services in Australia is a testament to the King Air’s performance when every minute matters.”

The Royal Flying Doctor Service's current King Air B350 aircraft. Picture: Noel Castley-Wright

Ms Staib said the RFDS would take delivery of the first two B360 aircraft late 2021 with the aim of commissioning the craft early 2022.

“We will receive the other two aircraft late 2022 and have an option to purchase an additional two B360 aircraft,” she said.

“Our highly trained and skilled aviation staff are looking forward to experiencing the technology advances offered with the B360, including improved performance and efficiency, ultimately improving runway access.

“I am sure our medical crews and patients will also enjoy the enhanced flying experience.”

