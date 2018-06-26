Menu
Login
News

Four pedestrians hit by car in Melbourne

26th Jun 2018 5:53 PM

A CAR has crashed into several pedestrians on a street in Melbourne's CBD.

The "exact degrees" of the victims' injuries are not yet known, according to emergency services.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said authorities were investigating "after a vehicle struck around four pedestrians" on A'Beckett Street, near Queen Street and Market Street in the CBD, just after 5pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly abandoned the car and fled on foot. He is yet to be located. Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

The affected pedestrians are being treated for injuries. The incident is not believed to be terror related.

editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    News Drones will take to the skies at this year's AgGrow Emerald Field Days.

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    News Learn about what fresh produce is available locally.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Local Partners