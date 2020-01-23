Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Breaking

Four people trapped at swimming hole

by Grace Mason
23rd Jan 2020 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPERT swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped on the far side of Josephine Falls just north of Innisfail.

Emergency services were called to the popular swimming hole just after 3pm following reports the group was stuck on the northern side of the waterway and needed assistance.

 

FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said initial reports were two people were located upstream and two were downstream.

He said there were no reports of injuries and technicians were in the water attempting to reach them.

More details to come.

josephine falls swimmers trapped water rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEET THE LOCALS: She’s living the dream

        premium_icon MEET THE LOCALS: She’s living the dream

        News Danielle Fisher loves photographing animals and helps them find fur-ever homes.

        Woman hit by car in Emerald

        premium_icon Woman hit by car in Emerald

        News Accident occurred on Wednesday night.

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News Dozens die, 1500 hurt on Qld Child Safety watch

        Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        premium_icon Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        News Lauga: A decision on the 1500 job project was due on June 24, 2019