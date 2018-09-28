Teenagers busted for stealing car

FOUR teenagers have been charged for allegedly stealing a car.

Townsville police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said a white Subaru Forester was stolen from Fuller Street, Heatley on Thursday.

Sen Sgt Matheson said police cordoned off the area and came across the stolen sport utility vehicle at Lockyer Place, Mount Louisa about 2am today.

He said four teenagers - two aged 16 and the others aged 17 and 18 - were arrested in the area and allegedly found with implements used for break-ins.

Sen Sgt Matheson said the four teenagers were "all well known to police".

The four teenagers were due to face Townsville Children's Court today.