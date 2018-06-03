Grandson charged with murder

Police block a road in Bega during their search for an armed man. Picture: ABC News

Police block a road in Bega during their search for an armed man. Picture: ABC News

A MAN has been charged after allegedly killing his grandmother, stabbing his grandfather and leaving a stranger fighting for life.

Police have charged 20-year-old Murray Deakin with murder and two counts of wound with intent to murder.

They said he had been living with his grandparents in their Bega home for the past few weeks.

However, at about 3.30pm on Friday, police allege Mr Deakin stabbed his grandfather, Thomas Winner, 71, and grandmother, Gail Winner, 61.

Mr Winner managed to stumble out onto the street and flagged down a motorist for help.

It is believed he told police his grandson was schizophrenic.

Crime scene officers dust a car for fingerprints outside the Bega home today. Picture: Katrina Walsh.

Paramedics found Mrs Winner inside the house, suffering critical injuries. She died at South East Regional Hospital on Friday while her husband was flown to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Deakin had allegedly driven off in the couple's car, sparking a police pursuit, before he dumped that car.

Police allege Mr Deakin carjacked another on Sapphire Coast Drive at Bournda, about 20km away, an hour later.

A 55-year-old driver was hit over the head with a hammer and left with critical injuries while his female passenger ­escaped unharmed.

Mr Deakin drove that car for only 500m before crashing it and running off into bush, sparking a massive manhunt.

He was taken to hospital for mental health assessment and was still being treated today.

Police set up a roadblock in Bega as police searched for the alleged offender. on Friday night. Credit ABC NEWS

Crime scene officers returned to the house today, dusting a car for fingerprints.

After an extensive search involving PolAir and police negotiators, the 20-year-old was arrested in bushland just after 8pm.

A man from the Bournda area, who didn't want to be identified, said residents were told to stay indoors while the manhunt was underway.

"Police told the neighbours that he was in the vicinity and could be in their backyard," the man told The Sunday Telegraph.

"For a lot of neighbours, it was quite concerning."

A large-scale police hunt began after a man and woman were stabbed at their home on East Street. Picture: Katrina Walsh

The crimes shocked Bega, which the Winners called home from mid last year.

The husband and wife previously lived in a rural area near Bombala before purchasing the East St home in 2017.

Mrs Winner was known in the Bombala Show community for her prized needlework.

"She was a lovely person and (Mr Winner) was a very kind person and helpful whenever he could be," show steward Heather Whitby said.

South Coast Police District duty officer Inspector Sue Charman-Horton said the focus would move towards supporting the victims' families.

"The community would be quite upset by the incident, this is not something that is usual in this area," she said.