Four victims of horror fatal crash identified

The scene of the crash.

The four young people killed in a horrific crash on a Gold Coast hinterland road on Saturday afternoon have been identified.

Three women and a man were travelling in a sedan on Nerang Murwillumbah Rd when initial reports indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oncoming ute.

All four died at the scene, while the 31-year-old male driver of the ute was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the victims were a 22-year-old woman from Brisbane, a 20-year-old woman from Emerald, and a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both from Townsville.

Scenes of a Fatal Accident at Advancetown in The Gold Coast Hinterland. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

Acting senior operations supervisor Bill Houghton from Queensland Ambulance Service said it was 'an horrific scene'.

"It was very traumatic," he said.

"It's probably one of the worst road crashes I have ever seen in my career."

The accident was so catastrophic that detectives from the Criminal Investigation branch were brought in to assist officers from the Forensic Crash Unit as part of a response featuring dozens of emergency service first responders.

Ambulance officer Bill Houghton Picture Jeremy Pierce

Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates said yesterday's accident was 'another tragedy' on a notoriously 'dangerous' road.

"Wet conditions make our hinterlands roads hazardous," she said.

Nine people have died in crashes on Nerang-Murwillumbah Road since November 2014 and seven more people have died in the wider Mudgeeraba electorate in that time.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads last week announced $34 million had been allocated to upgrading Nerang-Murwillumbah Road as part of a safety program targeting 'high risk roads'.

Ms Bates said yesterday's 'tragedy' reinforced the need for local consultation in that program.

"It is vitally important that TMR consults with locals who use this road and know the dangerous sections, as well as the Nerang Police and the Gilston/Advancetown and Numinbah Valley Rural Fire Brigades, who are more often than not first responders on scene in the Hinterland to these fatalities."

Following Saturday's crash, two more rollovers involving groups of four people have occurred in the state's southeast.

Four people were hospitalised after a vehicle rollover on another Gold Coast hinterland road this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene of Gold Coast Springbrook Road and Monaro Road at 6.36am.

All four occupants of the car were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with reports of one suffering from back pain.

In another shocking incident, one person has died and three were hurt - one seriously - in a vehicle rollover on a Fraser Island beach.