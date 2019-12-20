Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Northern Territory olive python ... a four-week-old baby has been bitten by a snake, believed to be a python, in Girraween
A Northern Territory olive python ... a four-week-old baby has been bitten by a snake, believed to be a python, in Girraween
News

Four-week-old baby bitten multiple times by snake

by WILL ZWAR
20th Dec 2019 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOUR-week-old baby has been bitten by a snake, believed to be a python, in Girraween.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said paramedics were called out to the rural suburb on Wednesday after a baby was reported to have puncture marks.

"We got a call out sometime just after 12.30 (Wednesday) night for an incident at Girraween, reports of a snake bite to a four-week-old baby," he said.

"We attended there and there was a baby with a number of puncture marks to the face, four or five puncture marks."

Mr Garraway said while there were concerns for the tot's safety, the snake was identified as non-venomous.

"There was a snake there which was involved, a brown snake, a photo was taken and sent to a snake catcher who identified it as being a python," he said.

"The bub and parents were taken to hospital for observation and treatment."

Mr Garraway said residents needed to be wary of snakes at this time of year with hotter temperatures and more rainfall

"We've had a number of snake bites in the past few weeks, this is the third or fourth that I can recall," he said.

"Obviously snakes are on the move, it's that time of the year where it's hot and the more rain we get, the more on the move these snakes are going to be."

More Stories

Show More
attack bite editors picks infant nt snake

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Down and out in Emerald: the sources and stories of homelessness

        premium_icon Down and out in Emerald: the sources and stories of...

        News People find themselves streetbound for many reasons. What is the problem and who does it harm the most?

        15 year-old now stable after week in hospital

        premium_icon 15 year-old now stable after week in hospital

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old...

        HOLIDAYS: 20+ photos from school holidays

        premium_icon HOLIDAYS: 20+ photos from school holidays

        News Check out what children have been up to over their Christmas break.

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.