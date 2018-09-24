Menu
Four-year-old boy dies in Coast tragedy

by Jacob Miley
24th Sep 2018 6:06 PM

A YOUNG boy has died after he fell from a swing set at a property on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

It is understood the four-year-old boy - reportedly from Brisbane - was playing on a home-made wooden swing set at an Airbnb near Maleny with several other children when it toppled over on Saturday afternoon.

The young boy suffered serious head injuries and later died. The incident was all witnessed by the young boy's father, according to Ten News.

>> Killer driver drank rum and coke while woman died

>> Fatal skydiving plane crash in spotlight after tragedy

A seven-year-old also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition,  a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said. 

The swing set has been seized by authorities.

>> Miracle saves Coast family from losing second child

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating the tragic incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner. 

