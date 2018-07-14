Menu
Login
Health

Fourth case of meningococcal disease reported on Coast

14th Jul 2018 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM

A FOURTH case of meningococcal disease has been detected on the Sunshine Coast, the second in just three weeks.

At the same time last year, there were two cases reported on Queensland Health's notifiable conditions register.

There were five in total in 2017 and only one in 2016.

The most recent case was reported in the week commencing July 2, with another in mid-June.

Meningococcal disease is an acute bacterial infection that can cause death within hours if not recognised and treated in time.

There have been 27 cases recorded across Queensland so far this year, 10 less than at the same time last year.

editors picks meningococcal queensland health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News Emerald local raising awareness on the importance of donating blood.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners