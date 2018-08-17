Fourth race brings win

BEN Pease sped past a number of experienced riders last weekend to finish first in two classes.

The 13-year-old had a successful day at the first round of the Central Highlands Series in Blackwater, taking out the 85cc 12-16 years class and the 125cc Junior Lites after just a few weeks competing on the bigger bike.

"I could only start racing (the 125cc) when I turned 13, so Blackwater was only my fourth race weekend on it,” he said.

"This is my first win on the 125 and it felt awesome. Going from an 85 to a 125 is a bit of a jump, but I feel really comfortable on the bigger bike and it was good to put everything together over the weekend and come out with the win.”

After "terrible starts” in the first three rounds, Pease had to change his approach if he wanted success.

"On the start line in the fourth round my coach, Jake Gook, told me whatever I was doing on the starts, to do the opposite, so I did and holeshotted (first around the first corner),” he said.

"Most of the riders in the Junior Lites class have been riding for a long time and they all are awesome riders, so to be out in front was a great feeling.”

The Central Highlands Series includes four rounds of racing between local clubs in Emerald, Blackwater, Middlemount, Clermont and Dysart, with riders ranging from four-year-olds to women and veterans.

Racing alongside his brother TJ since he was nine years old, Pease said there was no better feeling than competing.

"I love the feeling of getting out there and sending the bike over a jump or the gates dropping and feeling the adrenaline kick in,” he said.

"I have also made some great mates from all over the state and it is great to get out there and have fun with my mates.

"Northstar Pastoral is my major sponsor and without their support I would not be riding.”

Pease would like to thank Centretune Longreach for getting him on the 125cc, as well as his coach Jake Gook of JGT Blackwater for "kicking my butt if he thinks I need it”.

His mum, Sharon Pease, said she was "beyond proud” of both her sons.

"Ben has worked really hard this year, both on the bike and on his fitness,” she said.

"To ride a 12-minute race is very taxing on their bodies and they come off the track exhausted, so to see the effort he has put in is inspiring.

"I must admit I was more than a little nervous putting him on the bigger bike with boys who are up to three years older, but his dad had every confidence in him so I just had to go with that.”

The second round of the series will be held at Emerald's Mozzie Creek on September 1-2 from 8.30am.