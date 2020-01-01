Fowler urges Inman to do it again

Brad Inman has done it once, and now Robbie Fowler wants the enigmatic Roar attacker to do it again as Brisbane target a third win of the season on Wednesday night against Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium.

Inman was a pre-season standout after returning to Australia from England as part of Fowler's Roar revamp.

But along with a host of his teammates, Inman has struggled in Brisbane's slow start to their A-League campaign.

However, the 28-year-old Adelaide product may have turned the corner last Saturday night at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Brad Inman celebrates his super strike against the Jets. Picture: Getty Images

With the Roar down 1-0 in the battle of the cellar dwellers against Newcastle, substitute Inman produced a marvellous strike from the edge of the penalty area to score his first A-League goal and help secure a 1-1 draw for the visitors.

While delighted with Inman's contribution, Fowler said he wanted more from the former Crewe Alexandra man.

"Brad is a confidence player and when he is on form, he's as good as anyone," the Roar coach said.

"But we're after just a little bit more consistency from him."

Fowler has no doubt been in Inman's ear to remind him how important he is to the Roar's hopes of rescuing their season.

"It's the same for most players … everyone needs cajoling, everyone needs to feel wanted, and everyone needs to feel special," Fowler said.

Roar coach Fowler says he wants more consistency from Inman. Picture: Getty Images

While Inman was crucial against the Jets, Fowler has been left to lament the absence of midfielder Aiden O'Neill for most of January due to his selection for the Olyroos at the AFC Under-23 Championships in Thailand.

"Aiden was probably our best player, the pick of our players, the other night, so obviously it's sad and we're disappointed to lose him," Fowler said.

"It's not ideal, but it is what it is. There are lots of clubs in the A-League who are losing important players.

"As a manager and a club, there's not a lot we can do. We've known about it for a long time … we've just got to accept it."

Fowler remained hopeful that Brisbane skipper Tom Aldred would overcome a groin injury that forced him off the field in Newcastle to start in the centre of defence tonight.

"He's certainly not ruled out yet. He's obviously a little bit sore from the game coming off, as you can imagine, but … he's a warrior player," Fowler said.

"He'll want to play. He'll run through brick walls for you."