Fr Dan was a priest of the people

23rd Feb 2017 3:13 PM
CELEBRATION: Fr Dan Moore at his 50 years of priesthood jubilee.
CELEBRATION: Fr Dan Moore at his 50 years of priesthood jubilee. Contributed

THE Central Queensland community is mourning the loss of former Catholic priest Father Daniel Moore who died on February 14, 2017.

Father Dan, as he was known, served throughout Central Queensland for more than 50 years, including Emerald from 1995 until 2004.

Fr Dan was born on September 12, 1937 in Ireland. He was the fourth of nine children to Paddy and Biddy Moore raised on the family farm at Killowen, Edenberry, County of Offaly.

The Moore's farm spanned 100 acres on which they grew small crops as well as a menagerie of chickens, ducks, dogs and cattle. Life for the Moores was busy, but fun, filled with the love and living of a large family.

Fr Dan attended school in the village primary school, Castle Jordan in the Midlands, 40 miles from Dublin. He and his brothers were Gaelic football fanatics.

His first day at school was a trial with the teacher tying a ribbon in his red curls. Why? No one knows. But the thoroughly mortified Dan refused to attend school the following day. It never happened again.

Dan then moved to secondary school which was spent as a boarder at St Finian's at Mullingar, County Westmeath.

This was only a short 18 miles from home, but for the young Dan, who suffered badly from homesickness, it could have been on the other side of the world.

He began his studies into Priesthood at All Hallows College, Dublin, which he attended for six years. At All Hallows he signed up to work for the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton. Ordained on June 17, 1962 he left for Australia by ship in October of the same year.

In December 1962, he arrived in the parish of Yeppoon where he would minister for the next six years.

It was a baptism of fire arriving in the midst of Central Queensland's summer heat. A truly horrible experience after his cool, emerald, green homeland. From there he journeyed throughout the Diocese of Rockhampton.

Fr Dan served in North Mackay for six months and South Mackay for four and a half years. He then moved to Aramac and Muttaburra for three years in the mid seventies. After which he moved to the new mining towns of Moranbah and Dysart for eight years.

In the mid 80s, he ministered in Rockhampton working on the north side of city before being appointed to Emerald, Springsure, Rolleston, Anakie and Blackwater parishes.

He had a vast area to cover and was constantly travelling with each of his appointments presenting unique challenges.

Once in Emerald, set up a parish newsletter - St Pat's Voice, which continued for nine years.

Other events which occurred during his time in Emerald include the establishment of Emerald's first secondary Catholic school, Marist College.

During his time in the town the primary school, St Patrick's also grew exponentially.

In April 1995, the Passionist Family Groups organisation was formed with approximately 80 families involved.

On October 15, 1996, the parishioners and Fr Dan were dealt a severe blow when the church went up in flames. The community helped clean up the mess, but the church needed a major upgrade.

The community sweltered through five months of outdoor mass during the hot summer.

Many parishioners learned to love the outdoor setting with many reluctant to return indoors. However, the renovations were completed in 1997 and included air-conditioning.

Another major occurrence during Fr Dan's watch in Emerald was the building of the St Vincent de Paul shop on the corner of Anakie and Theresa Sts.

Before Fr Dan left Emerald in 2004 he became an Australian Citizen and was awarded Emerald's Citizen of the Year.

A year later the self-described 'workaholic' retired. He returned home to Ireland in 2015.

This week, it was recorded in the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton Archives that Fr Dan "had drive and enthusiasm for changes heralded by Vatican II and was a priest whose ministry, was founded on a knowledge that God is always happy to be with us, even though we sometimes disappoint him”.

"On reflection on his ordained life it is clear that he was what he set out to be and that is, a priest of the people, who visibly enjoyed being a part of every Parish family he served.”

Father Daniel Moore died at Killowen House, Castlejoran, Co, Offaly, Ireland. He was surrounded by family friends and in the constant prayers of Central Queenslanders.

He will be remembered as a vibrant character who lit up the room with his great sense of humour and gentle nature.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  central queensland fr daniel moore rockhampton diocese

