Menu
Login
Australian music theatre star Philip Gould and award winning singer/actress Michelle Fitzmaurice have teamed up to sing and dance their way through 22 of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits.
Australian music theatre star Philip Gould and award winning singer/actress Michelle Fitzmaurice have teamed up to sing and dance their way through 22 of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits. Contributed ROK120918melodies1
News

Frankly Sinatra comes to Capella

Aden_Stokes
by
3rd Oct 2018 8:00 PM

CAPELLA is in for a special treat this weekend.

Australian music theatre star Philip Gould and award-winning singer-actress Michelle Fitzmaurice have teamed up to sing and dance their way through 22 of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits.

"The audience is going to get an hour and a half of great entertainment, not only from the songs we sing, but from the fantastic piano playing of Dominic Woodhead and the great voice of Michelle Fitzmaurice and myself who have had years of experience singing this genre,” Philip Gould said.

"You're going to enjoy it.”

Classic Sinatra hits to be performed include My Way, Three Coins in a Fountain, Fly Me to the Moon and High Hopes to name a few.

Frankly Sinatra will be on stage at the Capella Cultural Centre tomorrow night at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now for $32 a person or $29 for concessions.

A pre-show buffet dinner is also available for $25 and must be booked in advance. To book your ticket today, call 49849300.

Don't miss out on this fantastic new production touring Australia.

capella capella cultural centre community events frank sinatra
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Golden celebration

    Golden celebration

    News Emerald State High school prepares for its 50th birthday.

    Celebrating 50 years of school

    Celebrating 50 years of school

    News Blackwater State School is celebrating 50 years next weekend.

    Things to do this week

    Things to do this week

    News Things to do in the Central Highlands this week.

    Heartbreaking story behind farmer's livestock pic

    Heartbreaking story behind farmer's livestock pic

    News Farmers forced to find alternate food sources for cattle.

    Local Partners