Frankly Sinatra comes to Capella

Australian music theatre star Philip Gould and award winning singer/actress Michelle Fitzmaurice have teamed up to sing and dance their way through 22 of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits.

Australian music theatre star Philip Gould and award winning singer/actress Michelle Fitzmaurice have teamed up to sing and dance their way through 22 of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits. Contributed ROK120918melodies1

CAPELLA is in for a special treat this weekend.

Australian music theatre star Philip Gould and award-winning singer-actress Michelle Fitzmaurice have teamed up to sing and dance their way through 22 of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits.

"The audience is going to get an hour and a half of great entertainment, not only from the songs we sing, but from the fantastic piano playing of Dominic Woodhead and the great voice of Michelle Fitzmaurice and myself who have had years of experience singing this genre,” Philip Gould said.

"You're going to enjoy it.”

Classic Sinatra hits to be performed include My Way, Three Coins in a Fountain, Fly Me to the Moon and High Hopes to name a few.

Frankly Sinatra will be on stage at the Capella Cultural Centre tomorrow night at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now for $32 a person or $29 for concessions.

A pre-show buffet dinner is also available for $25 and must be booked in advance. To book your ticket today, call 49849300.

Don't miss out on this fantastic new production touring Australia.