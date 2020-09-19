Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Photos of a 73-year-old hiker have been released as authorities desperately search dense scrub on Fraser Island where the woman has now spent two nights alone.
Photos of a 73-year-old hiker have been released as authorities desperately search dense scrub on Fraser Island where the woman has now spent two nights alone.
News

Frantic search for 73-year-old hiker continues

by Darren Cartwright
19th Sep 2020 10:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A missing 73-year-old hiker has just spent her second night lost in dense scrub land on Fraser Island as authorities frantically search for the woman.

Madeleine Nowak became detached from a group of walkers along the Great Walk around 3pm on Thursday although her travelling companions did not raise the alarm until after dark, acting Patrol Inspector Brook Flood said.

Police have released a photo of Madeleine Nowak as they search for the missing 73-year-old.
Police have released a photo of Madeleine Nowak as they search for the missing 73-year-old.

 

When she failed to arrive at a designated location, the group, who are experienced hikers, retraced their steps in the hope of finding the woman before they alerted emergency services around 7pm.

The police search on Thursday lasted until 10pm, with emergency services restarting the mission at first light on Friday, only to come up empty-handed again.

With a growing urgency, the search recommenced once again at first light on Saturday.

A 73-year-old woman is missing in dense scrub land on the Fraser Island after being detached from her group while hiking a popular tourist trail. Picture: Supplied
A 73-year-old woman is missing in dense scrub land on the Fraser Island after being detached from her group while hiking a popular tourist trail. Picture: Supplied

The Great Walk stretches for more than 90km and can take around eight days to complete.

Ms Flood said the woman had sent a text message at about 7.30pm but had not made contact since.

"There was communication … last night, unfortunately her mobile phone is believed to be flat at this stage," Ms Flood said.

She said the woman had no known medical conditions and the area where she was last seen was dense scrubland.

"She had a small amount of food and water," she said.

Originally published as Frantic search for 73-year-old hiker

madeleine nowak missing woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ trainer turns ‘giveaway’ galloper into a winner

        Premium Content CQ trainer turns ‘giveaway’ galloper into a winner

        Horses Trainer got the horse back to its best, winning at a recent race meeting.

        Young CQ netball players, coaches ready for state comp

        Premium Content Young CQ netball players, coaches ready for state comp

        News Several Emerald players, and a young coach, have been selected to represent the...

        Secret emails expose ‘virus’ death stuff-up in regional town

        Secret emails expose ‘virus’ death stuff-up in regional town

        Health Nathan Turner death: ‘Virus’ decision that sent town into panic mode

        Inspectorate wraps up North Goonyella mine fire probe

        Premium Content Inspectorate wraps up North Goonyella mine fire probe

        News It has been two years since the devastating underground fire.