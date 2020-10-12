Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Senator Pauline Hanson and Senator Malcolm Roberts in Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra
Senator Pauline Hanson and Senator Malcolm Roberts in Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra
News

Fraser Coast deals cited for alleged council corruption

Jessica Cook
12th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has named the Fraser Coast as an example of corrupt council decisions.

Last week the senator submitted a motion calling for a Senate Inquiry into the corruption in Queensland local government.

He said the corrupt decisions, unless stopped, will continue to cost millions of dollars of Commonwealth and state monies, all ultimately paid by the taxpayer.

During his speech on Wednesday, he outlined an alleged wrongdoing from Tablelands Regional Council.

He followed the story by stating that it was not an isolated example.

"Similar practises have occurred under previous administration at Central Highlands, Fraser Coast, Charters Towers regional councils as well as Carpentaria and Cook Shire councils," he said.

"The councils and the LGAQ are encouraging and facilitating a system were contractors fraudulently make unreasonable profits on road building."

On Sunday at the Boonooroo Community Hall, Sen Roberts told the Chronicle he first become aware of how "deep the corruption was" from people in Ipswich.

He would not confirm if he had been contacted by Fraser Coast residents with concerns but said he had correspondence from people all over Queensland.

Sen Roberts said his comments in the Senate about Fraser Coast were in relation to previous administratons and said he would be able to comment more on the current situation when he had the "facts and figures".

The One Nation member said if the state and federal governments act on the findings, the inquiry will have a significant impact in dropping rates.

corruption fraser coast council malcolm roberts one nation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News THIS $3 a week for 12 weeks deal gives you full access to your local and regional news as well as full access to the Courier Mail. FULL DETAILS INSIDE:

        Important Queensland election dates you need to know

        Important Queensland election dates you need to know

        Politics Polling day is just three weeks away, here are the key dates to pencil in your...

        Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Burdekin

        Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Burdekin

        Information FULL LIST: Polling booths and early voting centres near you >>

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores