Fraser Island driving warning after two charged

Stuart Fast
5th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
POLICE have given a timely reminder about driving on Fraser Island after two drivers were charged in separate incidents.

A 26-year-old Brisbane man will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19 after police found him allegedly not wearing a seatbelt while driving on the island.

He also allegedly did not hold a current licence.

In a separate incident, a Maryborough man allegedly registered over the legal blood alcohol limit at Yidney Rocks.

He was taken to Fraser Island Police Station for testing and allegedly produced a reading of 0.063 per cent.

The man was charged with drink driving and will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 19.

With the influx of visitors to the island, police are reminding community members that the same road rules apply on the sand as on the road.

drink driving charges fraser island queensland police service unlicensed driving
Fraser Coast Chronicle

