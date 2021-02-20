‘Freaked me out’: Dramatic end to police chase

Residents of a suburb where an alleged cross-border police pursuit ended have told of how the ordeal was like a scene from a Hollywood movie.

Three men were arrested at Banora Point just over the Queensland border about 11pm on Friday night.

Brisbane man Brenden Munro is accused of fleeing police in a stolen car southbound on the M1 from the Gold Coast.

New South Wales Police said Munro was being followed by Polair after reports he was allegedly driving a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe.

The spokeswoman said as Munro travelled towards the NSW border, Queensland police notified the Tweed highway patrol command.

He said Tweed police successfully deployed road spikes near the Tugun bypass tunnel but Munro allegedly continued towards Tweed Heads.

The 27-year-old and two other men were arrested at the end of Kintyre Crescent at Banora Point in a dramatic scene described by witnesses as like "something from a movie".

Resident Jami Elizabeth Dunn said in a post on Facebook that she saw the start of the police chase while travelling on the M1 near the Gold Coast airport.

"He came up beside us absolutely flying then one police car chased him then 2 others went on from Kennedy drive as I exited off at tweed, hectic as! Scary! He was not stopping."

Another local described seeing the police chopper circling above her house with lights beaming down into the street while Rowena Bond said the ordeal "freaked me out".

"I heard sirens and thought they went terranora Rd then the helicopter above us and walked out the front to a scene from a movie - freaked me out - kids didn't wake thank god went for a good 30 mins."

Lynn Wilding said the pursuit was like "Con Air with Nicholas Cage."

Michael Webb said: "The chase has ended in Kintyre Crescent. Stolen car, 2 of 3 have been caught but 1 on the run as for polair. Car came to a stop on rims at the end of Kintyre after spikes were deployed on Lochlomond Drive."

Munro was charged with a string of offences including police pursuit, learner driver exceeds speeds more than 45km/h, receiving stolen property, goods suspected of being stolen and unauthorised use of a motor vehicle unauthorised.

He will face Lismore Local Court this morning.

