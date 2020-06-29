Frecklington refuses to back LNP president

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has again refused to say whether she supports party president David Hutchinson staying in the job, as she revealed the pair had recently spoken with each other.

The Opposition Leader today insisted she had no intention of discussing "internal party matters" as she unveiled a $1.5 million election commitment to bolster Crime Stoppers.

Ms Frecklington confirmed she had recently spoken with Mr Hutchinson and said the party was able to work together.

But when asked if she supported Mr Hutchinson staying in the job as party president, Ms Frecklington said she was focused on getting the state "working again" before saying it was a "matter for the party".

"These are the sort of issues that you guys may be interested in," she said referring to reporters.

Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington. Photographer: Liam Kidston

"But I can tell you when I'm standing on the main strip of Airlie Beach and 25 shops are shut, when people are having to put off workers, when they're actually worried about how they are going to feed their families - those are the issues.

"I have no intention of discussing internal party matters.

"What I am completely focused on is restoring the Queensland economy back to the powerhouse state that we should be."

Ms Frecklington's comments follow unrest within the LNP earlier this month, which was brought to a head at a party room meeting on June 15 where MPs rallied around her.

Ms Frecklington today announced an LNP Government would give Crime Stoppers an extra $1.5 million following the closure of the organisation's call centre last year.

"The LNP will end Labor's crimewave by giving police the resources and the tough laws they need to protect the community," Ms Frecklington said.

"But we won't stop there. The LNP will work with Crime Stoppers to boost the role that volunteers play in the fight against crime and ease the pressure on our police."

Ms Frecklington said the funding would be used to expand the charity's network of volunteers as well as support campaigns that target ICE dealers and child abuse.

Originally published as Frecklington refuses to back LNP president