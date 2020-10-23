Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FRECKLINGTON ELECTION
FRECKLINGTON ELECTION
Politics

Frecklington tight-lipped on Newman Govt influence

by Jack McKay
23rd Oct 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Deb Frecklington has refused to talk about what input she had over budgeting decisions during her time as an assistant minister in the Newman Government.

Labor has tried to seize on the Opposition Leader's tenure in the previous LNP government in its attacks against Ms Frecklington throughout the campaign.

letterspromo

Quizzed today about what say she had over any budgeting decisions during the Newman Government, Ms Frecklington would not say.

She instead accused Labor of running "fake news" and telling lies about the previous LNP government.

 

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

 

"What I am solely focused on is the people of Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.

"I'm focused on getting them back into work. What I'm focused on is the future of Queensland."

Asked how she would define her time as an assistant minister, she claimed she oversaw a reduction of red tape which saved businesses about $400 million.

"We made decisions that enabled people to stay in work to create jobs, and that is exactly what we should be focused on right now," Ms Frecklington said.

The Nanango MP served as assistant minister to the premier and assistant minister for finance, administration and regulatory reform during the Newman Government.

Labor is currently driving a "cuts express" bus around Queensland, emblazoned with pictures of Ms Frecklington and Campbell Newman.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as Frecklington tight-lipped on Newman Govt influence

More Stories

campbell newman deb frecklington lnp queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Casual conversion legislation coming for miners

        Premium Content Casual conversion legislation coming for miners

        Employment The government intends to introduce new laws to help miners convert to permanent employment.

        New dementia service to support CQ seniors living at home

        Premium Content New dementia service to support CQ seniors living at home

        Health The new service will support people living with dementia, as well as providing...

        LNP responds to ‘2nd Bruce Hwy’ announcement

        Premium Content LNP responds to ‘2nd Bruce Hwy’ announcement

        News PIE-IN-THE-SKY: The LNP hits back at a bold plan to build a ‘second Bruce Highway’...

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far