Free bikes for Emerald students

Constables Darren Rudling and Shannara Curran, the latest grand prize winners with their new bikes, Rafael Reyes from Emerald North State School and Ella McGuire from Denison State School and sponsor Brad Hughes.

EMERALD students have won brand new bikes and helmets as part of a road safety campaign.

Each year Emerald Police officers keep a look out for children doing the right thing when riding their pushbikes or scooters at Emerald.

Children were presented with certificates when they were seen riding in a safe manner, wearing helmets and being careful when they were crossing or riding on roads.

Constable Darren Rudling said it was designed to promote road safety with preschool and primary school aged children.

“Once a child is presented with a certificate they are entered into a draw for a new free helmet and all children’s names go into a draw for the grand prize of a new bike,” he said.

“During the past few months Emerald Police have presented numerous certificates and rewarded winners with new bike helmets.”

Emerald North State School student Rafael Reyes and Denison State School student Ella McGuire were presented with brand new bikes as the 2019 grand winners of the competition.

“Emerald Police would like to acknowledge the Emerald Freemasons for their ongoing sponsorship and Triple Torque Services Company Director Brad Hughes, who provided the prizes this year,” Rudling said.

Mr Hughes has also already pledged his support for the 2020 safe riding awards.