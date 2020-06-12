Menu
Free children’s reading app for Central Highlanders

Timothy Cox
12th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
A FREE children’s reading app developed by a State Government initiative is now available for Central Highlands residents to download.

The Central Highlands Regional Council is encouraging trying out Kindergo, an app for kids from two to seven years old, which allows users to “share stories, explore interactive islands and develop their literacy skills” through picture books and learning games.

The State Library of Queensland has made the app available to Queensland families as part of its early literacy program called First 5 Forever.

It is available for free until December 1.

To register, download the app on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store for Android.

A library membership is not required.

For more information, visit the Central Highlands Regional Council’s library section or the State Library of Queensland website.

