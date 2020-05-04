Free online forums to support graziers in drought

DROUGHT HELP: Register now for free online forums to support landholders through drought. Photo: File

DROUGHT HELP: Register now for free online forums to support landholders through drought. Photo: File

GRAZIERS across the region can learn how to best manage livestock during drought through a series of free public forums.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the drought planning and recovery forums were established to provide best-practice advice about feeding livestock in a drought and making decisions about their future.

“Currently, more than 67 per cent of Queensland is drought declared and initiatives such as the drought planning and recovery forums have been a valuable resource for anyone looking after livestock,” he said.

“The department’s ‘Animals in drought’ portal is a vital resource when seeking information on how to care for, feed and manage animals when facing drought, and how to prepare for future droughts.

“It is also ensuring small landholders and producers have the essential tools and resources at their fingertips of the options they need to consider when they have to make critical decisions about the future of their animals and their pasture resources.”

As of March 1, Central Highlands Regional Council and Barcaldine Shire Council are part of 41 fully drought declared council areas across the state.

Isaac Regional Council area is one of four partly drought declared council areas in Queensland.

Mr Furner said free public forums, established in response to the difficulties the prolonged drought posed for the care and management of livestock, were moved online after coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

Topics covered during the webinars will include managing climate variability and feeding livestock, land management and recovery from drought, nutritional requirements and drought feeding cattle, animal welfare and duty of care, and euthanasia.

“When registering, people will be able to submit questions for the question and answer session that follows the webinar,” Mr Furner said.

“Online webinars are a terrific vehicle that allows valuable support to continue and I encourage anyone struggling with the effects of drought to register for the webinars.”

The webinars will be held on May 6, 8 and 11 and can be accessed by visiting daf.qld.gov.au/animalsindrought and clicking on ‘Free public forums’.