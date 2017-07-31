Free parking time decreased at Emerald Airport

FREE parking at Emerald Airport has been trimmed from one hour to 30 minutes in an effort to reduce congestion and free up space in the car park.

Commercial Services general manager Michelle Webster said the change, which came into effect this month, would help reduce congestion and bring the Emerald in line with its neighbouring airports.

"In comparison, Gladstone Airport also offers 30 minutes free while Rockhampton Airport offers 20 minutes free of charge,” she said.

"Half an hour is plenty of time to collect and drop off passengers, and we need to make those parks available for paying users.

"If needed, patrons can remain after the first half hour to collect and drop off passengers at a change of $2 per hour.”