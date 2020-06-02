Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Free WI-FI is now available at Isaac Regional Council libraries.
Free WI-FI is now available at Isaac Regional Council libraries.
News

Free service keeps community connected

Kristen Booth
2nd Jun 2020 4:00 PM

Free Wi-Fi services are giving locals a reason to visit their town library now the Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

Residents and visitors in the Isaac region can now download up to 500MB a day on smartphones, tablets, laptops and other wireless devices with the free Wi-Fi available at the region’s eight libraries.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the new service would allow visitors to discover more of the libraries’ services.

“It’s great to see our communities back in our libraries and now residents can discover so much more than just books,” she said.

“Whether you’re a student, small business owner, traveller or resident, you can now log-on to study, email, browse and read.

“Accessing Wi-Fi is essential to the way we live, and this is just another way we’re making our regional communities more connected, more modern and better places to work and play.”

Cr Baker said the new Wi-Fi service would be available for all users, not just library members.

“Anyone can use the Wi-Fi, but joining the library is free and gives members access to a wide range of online resources, books, movies, music and more,” she said.

Visitors can access the Wi-Fi between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Friday by simply searching for the network ‘IRC Libraries’ in the Wi-Fi settings.

Isaac Regional Council has libraries in Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount, Moranbah, Carmila, Glenden, Nebo and St Lawrence.

For more information call Council’s Customer Service Centre staff on 1300 472 227.

free wifi isaac regional council library
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed saleyards expansion a cause of dispute

        premium_icon Proposed saleyards expansion a cause of dispute

        News Central Highlands Regional Council is seeking to expand the saleyards to hold a maximum of 2400 cattle for up to 10 days for tick treatment.

        Woman in hospital after being ‘struck’ by a horse

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after being ‘struck’ by a horse

        News A woman has been ‘struck’ by a horse on a private property in the Central...

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        Mackay residents should consult with their GPs

        premium_icon Mackay residents should consult with their GPs

        News The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the introduction of new government-subsidised...