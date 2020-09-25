Free spot for agtech start-up solving an agri-industry challenge

Central Queensland agtech entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to boost their ideas to the next level through the Agtech Innovation Mission.

CENTRAL Queensland agtech entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to boost their ideas to the next level as part of a regional innovation program.

Applications are now open for November’s Agtech Innovation Mission, which is part the Central Highlands Development Corporation’s (CHDC) AgFrontier: Regional Agtech Catalyst program.

The event is designed to equip start-ups and spin off businesses with the tools, knowledge and connections they need to grow and expand.

“We have a jam-packed schedule planned, including visits to local incubators and tech hubs, meetings with investors, mentors and innovation experts, and sessions on programs, accelerators and grants,” AgFrontier program manager Sonya Comiskey said.

“The mission provides Central Queensland start-ups with an opportunity to build out their network with other Queensland agtech start-ups and key members of the Brisbane innovation ecosystem.

“Just the opportunity to interact with other like-minded people and some of our world leading AgFrontier Incubator alumni, who will also be participating, is priceless.”

The mission will run from November 9 to 12 and be led by start-up innovation specialists Startup Catalyst.

Supported by the Local Buying Foundation, AgFrontier: Regional Agtech Catalyst is subsidising 10 places for people with an agtech start-up or big idea that solves an agri-industry challenge.

Applicants must be based in the Central Highlands, Isaac or Woorabinda local government areas.

People outside these areas are also welcome to participate but are not subsidised.

Apply by 5pm, October 16 at agfrontier.com.au/events.

For more information, contact Ms Comiskey by emailing scomiskey@chdc.com.au or calling 0438 876 729.

This agricultural innovation mission will be carried out under an event COVIDSafe Plan in accordance with Queensland Government regulations and directives.