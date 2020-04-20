Free suicide prevention training creates support network

A Central Queensland organisation is providing free online suicide prevention training for people across the region. Photo: File

A Central Queensland organisation is providing free online suicide prevention training for people across the region. Photo: File

LEARN how to recognise and respond to signs of suicidality through free online suicide prevention training.

Central Queensland Primary Health Network (PHN) is giving people the chance to participate in a free one-hour training program called QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer).

PHN's Senior Manager for Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Michelle McAllister said the coronavirus pandemic was proving to be a difficult time for those already struggling with their mental health.

"We know social distancing measures, while necessary to help flatten the curve, are creating a very uncertain and lonely time for many people and a tense time for others," she said.

"Circumstances have changed for many people, and this training is a very practical way to spend some of the extra time you might find yourself with by learning to recognise and support those who are at risk of suicide."

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in September 2019 revealed there were 3046 deaths by suicide in 2018.

Ms McAllister said Queensland had the second highest number of suicide deaths across the country last year with a total of 786, and the highest rate in New South Wales, which recorded 899 deaths.

"These statistics show us an issue, but they don't show the individuals and stories behind those numbers," she said.

"For every suicide there is a community, a network of family, friends and work colleagues who are affected.

"By completing this training, you become part of a new community safety net, which is even more important now than ever."

Ms McAllister said the QPR method would give people the tools to make a difference.

"By learning how to 'question', you can gain the knowledge and skills to identify the warning signs that someone may be suicidal, while the 'persuade' portion of the training empowers you to engage in meaningful conversation with those who may be having suicidal thoughts," she said.

"The third and final step in the training has been designed with the general public in mind, so we can all become comfortable building the bridge between 'questioning' and 'persuading' to suggesting professional care."

The PHN recently funded 1000 licences for the QPR training, which is recognised by the Black Dog Institute as the leading evidence-based program for building skills to help someone with a suicidal crisis.

"Suicide is an issue that affects entire communities, and it takes a community to make a difference," Ms McAllister said.

Access the free training by visiting ourphn.org.au/preventsuicide and enter the organisation code SCPHN.

If you need support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.