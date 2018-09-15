IN A bid to curb childhood drowning, local swim school Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week by offering free swimming lessons for local children under five.

Program ambassador Laurie Lawrence from Kids Alive - Do the Five has once again partnered with Poolwerx, the company behind the week-long event, to deliver the initiative and said local swim schools were once again showing they were at the forefront of water safety awareness in young children.

"Learn2Swim Week has been running for four years now and each year we get more and more swim schools participating,” Mr Lawrence said.

"Local swim schools like Alpha War Memorial Pool are helping us to reach our goal of zero drownings in under-fives and I encourage all parents with children under five to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Learn2Swim Week will run from October 2-9.

Parents are encouraged to register their children as early as possible at www.learn2swimweek.com