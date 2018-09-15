Menu
Login
WATER SAFETY: Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week.
WATER SAFETY: Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week. Contributed
News

Free swimming lessons

Aden_Stokes
by
15th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

IN A bid to curb childhood drowning, local swim school Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week by offering free swimming lessons for local children under five.

Program ambassador Laurie Lawrence from Kids Alive - Do the Five has once again partnered with Poolwerx, the company behind the week-long event, to deliver the initiative and said local swim schools were once again showing they were at the forefront of water safety awareness in young children.

"Learn2Swim Week has been running for four years now and each year we get more and more swim schools participating,” Mr Lawrence said.

"Local swim schools like Alpha War Memorial Pool are helping us to reach our goal of zero drownings in under-fives and I encourage all parents with children under five to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Learn2Swim Week will run from October 2-9.

Parents are encouraged to register their children as early as possible at www.learn2swimweek.com

alpha war memorial pool childhood drowning kids alive learn2swim week swimming
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Anna's win a class act

    Anna's win a class act

    News Local Emerald musician has won the chance to open for top Australian country music acts at VDM Fest.

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    News Your forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Family's VIP treatment

    Family's VIP treatment

    News A well-earned break for the Daley family takes the stress away.

    Local Partners