Free tech workshop to empower women in regional communities

Kristen Booth
8th Mar 2021 11:46 AM
Women in regional Central Queensland can learn how to harness today’s technology through a free session at Clermont as part of Queensland Women’s Week.

Isaac Regional Council is hosting the workshop to educate and empower women in the community to use technology in their lives.

The session provides introductory-level assistance around device usage, digital citizenship and the importance of online safety.

“This is a fantastic opportunity as regional areas are increasingly becoming more digitally inclusive in the way we use and learn technology,” Mayor Anne Baker said.

“Through workshop sessions like this one, we can discover the best ways to stay safe online and stay connected to our friends and family.”

Attendees will also be provided with information on the services offered by Isaac Libraries and will have full assistance in navigating the e-resources on offer.

The free session will be held from 10.15am to 11.45am on Wednesday, March 10 at the Clermont Library, with light refreshments provided.

Bookings are essential by dropping into a local IRC library or by calling Council’s Customer Service Centre on 1300 472 227.

For more information about the Inspiring Women in Isaac Awards and events visit Council’s website or Facebook page.

This event will operate under a COVID Safe event checklist. If you or someone in your care is unwell, please do not attend.

