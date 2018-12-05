Free Willy star going to jail

Free Willy star Jason James Richter reached a plea deal after being arrested in October for domestic violence stemming from an altercation with his girlfriend.

Richter, who played Jesse in the 1993 movie, spent two nights in jail and was released on $27,000 bail, his rep confirmed to Page Six at the time. He was later charged with two misdemeanours, one for domestic battery and one for vandalism.

The actor, 38, pleaded no contest to the vandalism charge and was found guilty, according to Entertainment Tonight. The court dismissed his domestic battery charge because he changed his vandalism plea from not guilty to no contest.

Richter was sentenced to four days in jail and 36 months probation, but the court credited him the two days he spent in jail in October. He will also have to pay fines, including restitution, to his girlfriend.

He also has to enrol in a 52-week domestic violence treatment program within 30 days.

"Jason and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that unfortunately escalated to the point where police were called," Richter's representative told us in October. "However, Jason vehemently denies any physical altercation. He is devastated that anyone has been led to believe otherwise."

His rep didn't immediately return a request for comment.

