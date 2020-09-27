Free workshops as Safe Work Month campaign goes digital

Work Safety Month kicks off on October 1 and will offer virtual, free sessions. Photo from iStock.

THE Safe Work Month initiative will go digital this year offering free online events to deliver vital information.

Kicking off in October, the campaign has had to adapt to the challenges of 2020.

As a result, head of Workplace Health and Safety Queensland Craig Allen said all Safe Work Month events would be virtual and free of charge.

“We understand many Queensland businesses are facing difficult circumstances with unique risks arising from COVID-19 adding to their normal pressures,” Mr Allen said.

“As organisations deal with this, we wanted to make sure safety and return to work aren’t overlooked.

“That’s why Safe Work Month has gone virtual – to deliver vital safety and return to work information straight to computer screens across the state.

“Throughout October, expert speakers will cover hot topics like the ongoing health and safety implications of COVID-19, mentally healthy workplaces, wellbeing programs, and safety culture and leadership.”

Mr Allen said of the 22 events, one of the highlights was the safety clutter session on October 8.

“Delivered by leading safety thinker and practitioner David Provan, this event looks at how to identify safety clutter and then remove it, including ways to declutter without affecting legal compliance and certification,” Mr Allen said.

Safe Work Month 2020 officially kicks off on Thursday, October 1, with a digital launch featuring Queensland Safety Ambassador Shane Webcke and MasterChef’s Tessa Boersma.

“It’s a fun morning with a focus on staying healthy and safe at work, including a demonstration of how to a whip up an easy and healthy breakfast,” Mr Allen said.

“The jam-packed month winds up four weeks later with a mental health session featuring former Olympic swimmer Hayley Lewis.”

Mainstream events would be backed up case studies, podcasts, recordings, webinars and films that could be accessed at any time from the Worksafe website.

“The beauty is the entire program is available to everyone – you just have to register for the events you think are best suited to your organisation,” Mr Allen said.

“After registering, simply click and you have access to live-streamed expert speakers and panels, industry-specific topics and resources and a number of workshops.”

For more information visit here.