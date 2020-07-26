French backpacker awaits coronavirus test after Airlie visit

Queensland Health has quashed rumours suggesting there was a new case of coronavirus in Airlie Beach.

It is understood a French backpacker has been taken to Mackay for a COVID-19 test and is in quarantine.

A Whitsunday business owner now fears the seaside town will be shut down if the test returns positive.

Rumours surfaced on social media earlier today, alleging Queensland Police were searching for a French backpacker that had tested positive for coronavirus.

A post shared to the "Bowen and Surrounds Community Chat and Noticeboard" Facebook group alleged the backpacker had flown into Cairns from Sydney and then travelled down to Airlie Beach.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Queensland as of this morning.

"We're unable to comment on individual cases due to privacy reasons," the spokeswoman said.

"Queensland Police are responsible for enforcing Public Health Directions."

However, Beach's Bar and Grill owner Joel Salmon has alleged police transported a French female backpacker to Mackay last night for quarantine and testing.

Mr Salmon alleged the woman had been in contact with a confirmed positive case in Sydney before travelling to Airlie Beach this week.

"We don't know how close (in) contact, so it may just be a venue tracing," he said.

"She flew from Sydney to Cairns direct, spent two nights at a backpackers in Cairns and was out on (the) town there as well.

"There's a lot more to worry about in Cairns if this ends up being a positive case, which we don't know yet."

Mr Salmon alleged the woman drove from Cairns to Airlie Beach on Friday and stayed the night at backpacker accommodation.

He alleged she then visited venues in Airlie Beach.

"I won't name names, but there's concern," he said.

He alleged police took her to Mackay on Saturday afternoon for isolation and testing.

Mr Salmon also alleged police had conducted checks at Airlie Beach venues to determine whether the woman had visited.

"People have put on Facebook that she attended Beaches, that is incorrect," he said.

"That is simply because police were in here checking all the records and somebody got the wrong idea.

"If she is positive then several places in Cairns and probably all of Airlie Beach will be shut down immediately, I'm very concerned about it."

Queensland Police Service directed all inquiries regarding the case to Queensland Health.