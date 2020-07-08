Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN020419COU1
News

Fresh charges laid over crash that killed pedestrian

Geordi Offord
by
7th Jul 2020 9:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who allegedly hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man while driving a stolen car has been charged over his death. 

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence. 

Fisher, who was briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, is also facing one charge each of unlawful use of a vehicle burglary. 

The matters will be heard again in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow morning. 

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery

        premium_icon Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery

        News The four men have been in hospital since the May 6 disaster.

        CQUni to help shape future of regional education

        premium_icon CQUni to help shape future of regional education

        News CQUniversity will take part in a national university roundtable tomorrow.

        Mine responds to claims of increased dust in CQ town

        premium_icon Mine responds to claims of increased dust in CQ town

        News The mine claims it has fully complied with strict restrictions since operations...

        Sleeping pill bought online leads to crash, drug charges

        premium_icon Sleeping pill bought online leads to crash, drug charges

        News He was found with three drugs in his system and says he doesn't remember any of the...