Fresh coat of paint sparks creativity

Jessica Dorey
| 6th Jul 2017 2:14 PM
FLAIR: A mural of vibrant colours emblazoned with the PCYC logo now covers a wall of the Blackwater PCYC indoor basketball court. Artist Christian from The Sauce Studio (pictured) mentored the youths throughout the project.
BASKETBALL players at Blackwater PCYC may be a little distracted when they next step on court, and with good reason.

Local youths under the guidance of artist Christian from The Sauce Studio, have created an eye-catching mural for the club.

Vibrant colours now don one of the walls surrounding the indoor court with the PCYC logo, it all starts here, proudly emblazoned front and centre.

The mural, developed through a partnership between PCYC, Anglicare, Disability Services and Youth Justice was created by local youths with the mentorship of Christian.

Blackwater PCYC branch manager Sergeant Dominic Richardson said the aim was to get local kids involved in designing and creating a mural to add impact to the basketball court walls.

"A group of 10 local youths aged between 15 and 19 expressed a desire to get involved, give back to the community and learn new skills,” he said.

"We had fabulous engagement from the youths. They took ownership of the project and were involved in the design, colours and completion of the mural.”

The mural took two days to complete, with those involved also given the opportunity to design a unique signature and add to the unique statement.

Now complete, the

project is a hit with all involved.

Sergeant Richardson said he hopes PCYC will be able to secure funding to continue the mural onto surrounding walls.

Emerald teens also had the opportunity to get involved with a similar project at their local PCYC.

