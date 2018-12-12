Fresh faces join the industry

CQUniversity Lecturer in Agriculture Saba Sinai (left) and Associate Vice-Chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy (right) congratulate students Meg McCosker, Ruby Nelson, Cameron Dunn, Hollie Faulkner and Shallan Herrig .

CQUniversity Lecturer in Agriculture Saba Sinai (left) and Associate Vice-Chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy (right) congratulate students Meg McCosker, Ruby Nelson, Cameron Dunn, Hollie Faulkner and Shallan Herrig . Contributed

FIVE Emerald students are a step closer to their dream of working in the agricultural industry after attending a milestone graduation ceremony last week.

Emerald-based students Meg McCosker, Ruby Nelson, Cameron Dunn, Hollie Faulkner and Shallan Herrig were among the first cohort of CQUniversity Bachelor of Agriculture students to graduate.

Agriculture lecturer Saba Sinai said the students, some of whom had already secured employment, had expressed the hope to work in agricultural extension, biosecurity, agribusiness consulting, livestock health and welfare, agricultural research, agronomy, government policy and a range of other areas.

"As a versatile degree, the Bachelor of Agriculture equips graduates to work in a variety of fields in the agriculture sector,” he said.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy congratulated the students on their achievements.

"These students were the first Bachelor of Agriculture students to study at the Emerald Campus and we are extremely proud of them - their graduation was a special occasion,” she said.

She said the Emerald Campus was now looking forward to holding CQUniversity's first graduation ceremony in Emerald next year.

"Plans to hold our first graduation in Emerald in March are now under way. It will be a very exciting day for not only our campus and the graduating students, but for the whole community.”