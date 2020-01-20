Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
News

Fresh lead search for man missing for months

Jorja McDonnell
20th Jan 2020 9:58 AM | Updated: 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CAR of a missing man has been located on an isolated dirt track outside of Charleville, prompting a search to find the owner.

Clive Rolph, 74, has not been since for the past three months, and at the time of his disappearance in October 2019, was believed to be travelling in the Charleville area.

On Friday, his blue Toyota Camry was located in bushland down a dirt track, 4km away from the Diamantina Developmental Road.

Police and SES were involved in a search operation over the weekend, and are continuing today.

On November 8, 2019, police appealed for public assistance to find Clive Rolph, who was last seen on October 18; he had not contacted friends or family since.

More to come...

charleville clive rolph missing man police search
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        News The Central Highlands could experience storms and a heatwave simultaneously.

        Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        premium_icon Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        Health Three other Central Queensland mining communities also to benefit

        COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people will appear on a range of different charges.

        Tragic end in search for missing woman

        premium_icon Tragic end in search for missing woman

        News Over 100 people had been involved in the wide scale search.